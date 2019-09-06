Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Alternatives Group - Augusta 198 Western Avenue Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-626-8100 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM 278 Howe Rd Whitefield , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WHITEFIELD - Timothy Wayne "Tin Cup" Cuthbertson, 66, of Whitefield died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Sept 3, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born Dec. 3, 1952 in Augusta. He graduated from Erskine Academy in 1971. He was enlisted into the Maine National Guard for six years.



Tim (Cuppy) was employed for Cives Steel in Augusta for 34 years and was currently employed by Specialty Products in Whitefield. No matter the challenge, Tim was a fierce competitor. He was a member at Natanis Golf Course since the mid 70s. He played skins games and Men's leagues multiple days a week and would typically finish the round with a beer and occasional poker game. No matter the outcome of the golf round or poker match, Tim was always the instigator. He also loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the "Biggest Buck in Maine Club". His garage contains lifetime of trophies and accolades, specifically his impressive collection of deer mounts.



Tim is survived by his high school sweetheart of 47 years, Jo Cram Cuthbertson; son Michael Cuthbertson and wife Paula, son Kevin Cuthbertson and partner Angel Michaud; siblings Lee, Jewell, and Joan, and their spouses.



A celebration of life will be held at 278 Howe Rd., Whitefield, Maine 04353 at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.



We ask friends and family to bring food, deserts, drinks and all the Tim stories you can remember.



Condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the:



American Heart



Association







