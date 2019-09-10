WINDSOR - Timothy L. Thompson, 69, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, following a brief illness. His wife, daughter, and niece were by his side. He was born in Lincoln on Nov. 23, 1949, the son of the late Maurice and Glenys (Myrick) Thompson.Tim was a graduate of Penobscot Valley High School and was a US Navy veteran, serving for 20 years in the Engineering Dept.He had been employed for several years at Bath Iron Works as a pipe fitter before medically retiring in 2001.Tim is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sherran R. (Copple) Thompson of Windsor; a son, Donnie Thompson and wife Catherine; a daughter, Kelly Thompson and partner Sean Thibeau; grandchildren Cayden Spencer-Thompson, and Samara Bettez; nephew Donnie Thompson and wife Daphne, with whom he shared a special bond; brother Rick Jipson and wife Judy; and many cousins; nieces, and nephews.Tim was predeceased by his parents; and brothers Galen, Alton, and Donald, sisters Julia, Ruth, Janice, and Lorraine.He had many hobbies including woodworking, hunting, fishing, fly tying, reading, and spending time with his family.At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. A committal service will be held on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.In lieu of flowers,donations can be madein Tim's honor to:National MultipleSclerosis FoundationMaine Chapter170 US Route One, Suite 200Falmouth, ME 04105
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 10, 2019