Tim grew up in Augusta and attended local schools, graduating from Cony High School in 1959.



Tim entered in the Air Force on August 10, 1959, and was honorably discharged on August 9, 1963. After leaving the military, Tim was employed with the State of Maine DOT as an Engineering Tech for 34 years.



He was a lifetime member of the Elks #964 and Eagles Aerie 3137 Clubs; he was also a member of the Calumet Club, and Natanis Golf Course.



Surviving him are his wife of almost 53 years, Arlene (Lettre) Davis; his one and only son and pride of joy, Ryan Lee; and one brother, Norman. He was predeceased by both parents; and a brother, Jon.



Tim's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Dohner and his staff for their care during his illness. They would also like to thank Dr. Arun Ranganath



At Tim's request there will be no formal service. There will be a private family gathering at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 82 Western Ave. Augusta, Maine.







