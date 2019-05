VASSALBORO - Timothy James Beck, 44, formerly of Palermo, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Whitefield. He was born in Waterville on June 21, 1974, the loving son of Gary and Gloria (Scates) Beck.He lived most of his life in Palermo, attended Palermo elementary schools, then graduated from Cony High School in Augusta.Tim loved the outdoors--hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, and riding his motorcycle. He was an excellent stone mason. Tim was also a very talented musician, who loved writing songs and performing with friends. He will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help others.Tim is survived by his parents, Gary and Gloria Beck of Sun City, Ariz.; his sister Trisha Beck of North Vassalboro; his niece Samantha Decker and great-nephew Noah Paul Wood, both of North Vassalboro; and a great many friends.A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer. Meanwhile, always remember Tim with good thoughts, a smile, and ROCK ON!