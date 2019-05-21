Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy James Beck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VASSALBORO - Timothy James Beck, 44, formerly of Palermo, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Whitefield. He was born in Waterville on June 21, 1974, the loving son of Gary and Gloria (Scates) Beck.



He lived most of his life in Palermo, attended Palermo elementary schools, then graduated from Cony High School in Augusta.



Tim loved the outdoors--hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, and riding his motorcycle. He was an excellent stone mason. Tim was also a very talented musician, who loved writing songs and performing with friends. He will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help others.



Tim is survived by his parents, Gary and Gloria Beck of Sun City, Ariz.; his sister Trisha Beck of North Vassalboro; his niece Samantha Decker and great-nephew Noah Paul Wood, both of North Vassalboro; and a great many friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer. Meanwhile, always remember Tim with good thoughts, a smile, and ROCK ON!







VASSALBORO - Timothy James Beck, 44, formerly of Palermo, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Whitefield. He was born in Waterville on June 21, 1974, the loving son of Gary and Gloria (Scates) Beck.He lived most of his life in Palermo, attended Palermo elementary schools, then graduated from Cony High School in Augusta.Tim loved the outdoors--hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, and riding his motorcycle. He was an excellent stone mason. Tim was also a very talented musician, who loved writing songs and performing with friends. He will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help others.Tim is survived by his parents, Gary and Gloria Beck of Sun City, Ariz.; his sister Trisha Beck of North Vassalboro; his niece Samantha Decker and great-nephew Noah Paul Wood, both of North Vassalboro; and a great many friends.A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer. Meanwhile, always remember Tim with good thoughts, a smile, and ROCK ON! Published in Central Maine on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close