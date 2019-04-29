Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHURCHTON, Md. - Master Chief Timothy Deane Austin (retired), 53, passed away April 9, 2019, at his home in Churchton, Md. He grew up in Sidney, Maine, and graduated from Messalonskee High School in Oakland, in the class of 1983.



Tim was in the Navy from 1983 to 2005, serving as a Machinist Mate on board the USS SOUTH CAROLINA (CVN37), USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN72), and the USS JOHN C. STENNIS (CVN74). Master Chief Austin also served two tours on the staff of Commander Naval Air Forces Pacific. He was the first ever enlisted sailor to serve on the technical staff of the Director of the Nuclear Propulsion Program. Continuing with the program after retirement from the Navy, he was on the design team of the USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN78).



Tim graduated from Thomas Edison University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science Technology with a major in Nuclear Engineering Technology.



Tim was predeceased by his sister, Polly Austin of Maine. Survivors include his parents, Dale (Maxine) Austin and Shirley (Ralph) Watson of Maine; his wife, Arlene Austin and children, Robert and Kathryn Austin, of San Marcos, Calif. He is also survived by his first daughter, Neva (Geoffery) Coffield; and grandchildren, Cadence and Jade Stevenson and William Coffield, of Livermore, Calif. Tim's siblings include sisters, Sharon Soble of Florida, Shari Austin of Virgina, Janet Desjardins; and brother, David (Linda) Austin, both of Maine.



Tim loved the New England Patriots, woodworking, and restoring muscle cars. Tim was a very strong presence in his community including coaching soccer and Boy Scouts of America. Tim will always be remembered as a fun-loving, caring man, who had a wicked sense of humor, was extremely quick-witted, and loved his family dearly.



There will be a memorial service in Sidney with a Celebration of Life held afterwards at the Austin Farm in Albion, Maine, on June 29, 2019.







