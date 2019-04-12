Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GUILFORD - Timothy Allen Levensalor, 58, passed away April 10, 2019, in Howland, Maine. Tim was born in Clovis, New Mexico to Thomas and Doreen Levensalor on May 14, 1960.



Tim went to school at Foxcroft Academy. He owned and operated Tim's Car Care most of his adult life. Truth be told he could have named it Tim's Community Care as he was well known for his kindness, generosity, open door and he prided himself in taking care of those who had a need but limited resources. You could always stop by his shop for a friendly conversation, a good laugh and always a helping hand.



We would say that cars were his passion, but truly it was any vehicle that could go 0-60 in half a heartbeat. Rest assured he had a lot of them over the years. He showed his cars throughout the state and won many trophies, ribbons, and bragging rights for detail as well as his prowess at the line. He also loved to snowmobile race and was very accomplished on the dirt track circuit; it was something he very much enjoyed doing with his son, Tom, and when he could no longer make the runs himself he celebrated Tom's wins with tremendous pride.



Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Doreen Levensalor; his beloved sister, Tina Levensalor; and his Uncle Burt.



Tim is survived by his son, Thomas (Nichol) Allen Levensalor from Milo; his brothers, Thomas (Donna) Levensalor from Dexter, Terry (Joanne Tucker) Levensalor from St. Albans, and Toby (Nicole) Levensalor from Dexter; as well as his nieces and nephews; and his Uncle Laurence Levensalor.



There will be a viewing at the Lary Funeral Home in Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday April 13, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and then from 4-7 p.m. A celebration of life and benefit dinner will be held at the American Legion, 15 Grove St., Dexter.



The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff, doctors and nurses at Cummings Nursing Home and Assisted Living in Howland. Tim had been there for several months and they all got to know him well. Many of them had been won over by his enormous smile and friendly nature.



Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be expressed at







