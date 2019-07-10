Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas W. Pierce. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Dr. Thomas W. Pierce, D.O., passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at the age of 95 at 4000 Valley Square in Grand Forks, N.D.



Tom was born in 1923 in Westerly, R.I. to Adrian and Helen Pierce. After graduating from Foxcroft Academy in 1941, Tom attended Keene State Teachers College for one year before serving as a medical surgical technician in the United States Army. He was stationed in Japan from 1942 until the end of



After the war Tom attended Colby College, graduating in 1950. While at Colby he played for the basketball, baseball, and tennis teams. He also played minor league baseball in Nova Scotia and for the Augusta Millionaires. He met Alice Jane Tyler while playing baseball in Augusta, and they married in 1953. He then pursued a career in medicine, graduating from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathy in 1955. After completing a residency in surgery they moved to Carrabelle, Fla., where he practiced medicine until returning to Maine in 1969.



Tom established a family practice in Pittsfield, where he was a member of the medical staffs of Sebasticook Valley Hospital and Waterville Osteopathic Hospital, until his retirement in 1993. He was a long-time member of the Maine Osteopathic Association and served as a member of its Board of Directors.



Tom was also an active member of the community. Among his activities, he greatly enjoyed playing trombone in a number of community bands, serving as a member of Bangor's Anah chapter of the Shrine, and playing volleyball in a number of leagues until the age of 80. He was devoted to his family and to his patients. He cared deeply about his many friends and he exemplified a combination of competence, curiosity, and a caring nature that made him a gifted physician.



Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Alice Pierce. He is survived by his sister Lucille Chase, niece Kathy (Jim) Todd, his sons David (Karin) and Thomas Jr. (Ann) and grandchildren Joshua (Lauren), Daniel, and Bethany.



Memorial Services will be held at future dates in both North Dakota and Maine.







