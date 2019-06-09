Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church Route 133 Winthrop , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Thomas Robert Rudder, 88, formerly of Winthrop, died on April 29, 2019 in Mitchellville, Md. after a brief illness.



Tom was born in Athens, Ala., the son of George and Bonnie Rudder on Dec. 18, 1930. He was the brother of Elizabeth, JV, George, Ben Jack, and Gerald Rudder, and Bernice and Herbert Jenkins.



Tom attended Athens High School and enlisted in the Navy upon graduation in 1948. He was an aviation boatswain's mate on aircraft carriers USS Franklin D. Roosevelt and USS Philippine Seas. When he was stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station, he met and married Lorraine Rose Robitaille of Lewiston in 1954. While stationed in Key West, Fla., Tom and Lorraine had three boys in 1955 and 1957.



Tom was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1958 and the family moved to Athens, Ala. Tom worked at Redstone Arsenal at night, while attending Athens College as a full time student. Graduating with a degree in Education, Tom embarked on a long and successful career as an educator. He taught and coached at Tanner High School, in Alabama, before teaching and coaching in Gardiner and Winthrop. In 1971, he earned his master's in education from the University of Maine, Gorham and became the principal of Winthrop Junior High School, and eventually retired as the principal of Winthrop Elementary. In retirement, Tom continued to work driving school buses, helping Lorraine at the soup kitchen, and delivering Meals on Wheels. He taught undergraduate Education candidates at St. Joseph's College in Windham. Eventually he found his second career and worked for more than 20 years for the Golden family at Springbrook Golf Club.



Tom enjoyed education and was an active participant in many aspects of the management of the community while he lived in Winthrop. Sports played a role in almost every aspect of Tom's life. He played baseball and basketball in the Navy. He played baseball in college. He coached as a teacher. He attended as many games as he could. He took up golf in retirement and spent many hours in front of the television watching whatever sport was on. He passed that passion on to his sons and to many students and athletes he encountered.



Tom was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine.



He is survived by his sons, James and his wife, Nancy of Boxford, Mass., John and his wife, Maura of Annapolis, Md., and Thomas Jr. and his wife, Melissa of Long Beach, Calif.; and his seven granddaughters, Bonnie, Meghan, Katie, Claire, Rachel, Emily, and Grace.



A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Route 133, in Winthrop. A reception will follow at the Winthrop American Legion, 117 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Interment will take place later at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop.







