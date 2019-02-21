Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas James "T.J." Seamon. View Sign

STARKS - T.J., 38, made his journey to Heaven with the biggest smile on his face and great joy in his eyes, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. He was born to Mrya Fran Vinton and Daryl Owen Seamon in Graham, Texas.He battled stage four cancer fiercely and strong, like a super hero. Though cancer wore his body, his spirit was not broken. T.J. graduated from Maranacook High School and then went on to work for Kenway Corporation as a commercial boat maker/millwright worker. T.J. lived! He was always doing something and had a project going on, up until he departed this Earth. We will honor and continue on with his projects. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, camping, snowmobiling, snowboarding, gardening, motorcycling and restoring cars. He lived and cared for many. He made everyone feel good. He had a genuine, infectious smile and spirit that made others feel welcomed and loved. In fact, he made special bonds with people that made them family, at heart. Most of all, he loved his children. T.J. is survived by his father, Daryl Seamon and wife, Judy of Kingfield, mother, Fran Vinton of Starks; his children, Jealyn and Owen Seamon and their mother, Holly Morgan of China; sister, Angel Vinton and partner, Justin of Gardiner, stepsister, Amanda Wilbur and partner, Jeff of Kingfield, stepbrother, Dale Wilbur of Portland; nieces, Savannah, Paris, Samantha and Oakley and nephew, Blake; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Shelly Seamon; grandmothers, Harriet Buker and Alice Bates, grandfather, Aton Seamon. Live simply, healthy and forgive. Please join us for a celebration of T.J.'s life, Saturday, February 23, at 1 p.m., at Manchester Lions Club, 25 Clubhouse Road, Manchester, ME 04351. Flowers are welcomed at this address.







STARKS - T.J., 38, made his journey to Heaven with the biggest smile on his face and great joy in his eyes, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. He was born to Mrya Fran Vinton and Daryl Owen Seamon in Graham, Texas.He battled stage four cancer fiercely and strong, like a super hero. Though cancer wore his body, his spirit was not broken. T.J. graduated from Maranacook High School and then went on to work for Kenway Corporation as a commercial boat maker/millwright worker. T.J. lived! He was always doing something and had a project going on, up until he departed this Earth. We will honor and continue on with his projects. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, camping, snowmobiling, snowboarding, gardening, motorcycling and restoring cars. He lived and cared for many. He made everyone feel good. He had a genuine, infectious smile and spirit that made others feel welcomed and loved. In fact, he made special bonds with people that made them family, at heart. Most of all, he loved his children. T.J. is survived by his father, Daryl Seamon and wife, Judy of Kingfield, mother, Fran Vinton of Starks; his children, Jealyn and Owen Seamon and their mother, Holly Morgan of China; sister, Angel Vinton and partner, Justin of Gardiner, stepsister, Amanda Wilbur and partner, Jeff of Kingfield, stepbrother, Dale Wilbur of Portland; nieces, Savannah, Paris, Samantha and Oakley and nephew, Blake; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Shelly Seamon; grandmothers, Harriet Buker and Alice Bates, grandfather, Aton Seamon. Live simply, healthy and forgive. Please join us for a celebration of T.J.'s life, Saturday, February 23, at 1 p.m., at Manchester Lions Club, 25 Clubhouse Road, Manchester, ME 04351. Flowers are welcomed at this address. Published in Central Maine on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close