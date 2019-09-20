PALMYRA - Thomas E. Richardson Jr., 62, died on Sept. 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1956, in Waterville, the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Mayo) Richardson Sr. He attended Maine Central Institute and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He married his junior high sweetheart, Patricia Wyman, on Oct. 29, 1976, and they celebrated 43 years together.
Tom was an electrician by trade, but was also skilled in plumbing, air conditioning, and carpentry. He was employed by the Edwards Company in the maintenance department for a number of years and later worked for AAA Energy Service Company for 33 years. He enjoyed flying, tinkering, watching the Red Sox and going on cruises with his wife.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Richardson of Palmyra; his son, Trevor Richardson of Waltham, Mass.; siblings, Betsy Matthews and husband, Benjamin of Florida, Linda Page and husband, Lee of Palmyra, and Trent Richardson and wife, Judy of Burnham; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
The family will have a private time of remembering.
Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 20, 2019