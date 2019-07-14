Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bernier Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (603)-692-2160 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Raphael's Catholic Church 6 Whipple Rd Kittery , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Thomas C. Adams, a former Special Olympics athlete who loved four-wheeling, taking long road trips, and collecting classic car models, has died. He was 48.Adams, known affectionately as "Tommy," died peacefully on July 9 while surrounded by his family at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.Born and raised in Kittery, Adams lived for most of his adult life in a private home in Waterville, where full-time caregivers watched over him while enabling him to live semi-independently.Social worker, Lucinda Turcotte, worked tirelessly to find Thomas the best possible help, including the caregivers from Freedom First Support Services who not only ensured that his needs were fully met but also made the last year and a half of his life one of his best.In addition to enjoying the comforts of his own home, Adams spent long, happy hours fishing on Moosehead Lake with his father, Gary T. Adams; hanging out in the kitchen with his mother, Betty (Grover) Adams, while she cooked his favorite meals; taking road trips and relaxing with Karen L. Adams-Stadig at her camp on Unity Pond; and visiting with his older sister, Katherine F. Adams-Gary and older brother Robert C. Adams."Tommy loved long car rides while blasting the oldies at a very high volume," said Stadig-Adams, who also noted that he took great pride in his extensive collection of classic car models. His real passion, though, was snowmobiling and four-wheeling at Moosehead, she said.For many years, Tommy participated in the Special Olympics, where he made good friends and enjoyed the company of fellow athletes.Adams was born on Sept. 27, 1970, in Portsmouth, N.H. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Philip H. Adams, Mary F. Adams, John D. Grover and Doris L. Crowley; and several cousins.In addition to his parents and siblings, he is survived by sister-in-law, Lynn Adams, brothers-in-law, Keith Stadig and Charles Gary; nephews, Bryan Stadig, Nicholas Gary and Cameron Adams; great-nephew, Nolan Gary; nieces, Brittany Adams, Gabrielle Adams and Amanda Gary; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.A funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 6 Whipple Rd., Kittery, ME, 03904, at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, followed by a reception in the parish hall. A private graveside service for family members only will be held in the afternoon. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com Care for the Adams family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, please make donations toThe Birchtree Center at birchtreecenter.org or by mailing contributions toThe Birchtree Center2064 Woodbury Ave., #204Newington, NH 03801 Published in Central Maine on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Special Olympics Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

