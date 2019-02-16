Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Arthur Morrison Small. View Sign

NORTH BERWICK - Thomas Arthur Morrison Small left us unexpectantly, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. There are beautiful souls that come into your life and then there was Thomas Small. His arrival to our family Christmas Eve, 1969, was a gift, as was the 49 years he graced this earth and he will be dearly missed across multiple continents. To our family and friends in Brazil and Australia, the loss is made more difficult due to distance, but love crosses all boundaries to bond us together.



Thomas graduated from Waterville High School in 1987 and went on to join the Air Force where he was first stationed in Woomera, Australia. He was a member of the 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron in South Portland and all told, he gave his service to our country for over 28 years. As part of this service, he saw assignments in the United Arab Emirates Persian Gulf, Iraq and two deployments in Afghanistan.



He was employed with the United States Postal Service for over ten years and at the time of his passing, he was Active Duty state side with his National Guard Unit.



He met and married the love of his life, Milca Rabelo Small, in May of 2005 and immediately became part of her large extended family from Brazil, where he tried to master the art of speaking Portuguese, albeit unsuccessfully. Love has no language barriers, however, and he was welcomed into his wife's family of 11 siblings with open arms.



Thomas leaves behind his wife of 14 years, Milca Small; his parents Duane Small of Westbrook and Englewood, Fla., his mother Martha Small of Saco; his sister and brother- in-law Heidi Small and Matthew Barney and their family of Falmouth, Maine; and his mother and father-in-law Maria and Antonio Rabelo of Brazil. All members of his Brazilian family were dear to him, but he will be especially missed by his sister and brother-in- law Raquel and Henrique Linsmeyer and his special niece Sophia in Melbourne, Australia. His nephew, Noah Barney, carries on his uncle's service tradition having joined the Air National Guard and leaving for Basic training just one day before Tom's passing. His faithful companion, Mollie, always by his side, will also miss him dearly.



Ever the patriot, he was also a loving husband, son, brother and uncle, but most of all, he was a good man. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to neighbors, Tony and Maryellen Bourbon, who were there in his time of need and to the North Berwick Police, Fire and Rescue for their response and heroic efforts.



A celebration of life with a full military honor service will be held Sunday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill, 117 Pond Rd., South Berwick, Maine 03908. Interment will be in the spring at Highland Cemetery, Carmel, Maine.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, ME. Condolences and memories may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Thomas' memory to the:



Duane L. Small



Scholarship



UMF Alumni Office



292 Maine St.



Farmington, ME 04938 or:



North Berwick Rescue



P.O. Box 324



North Berwick, ME 03906







26 Market Street

North Berwick , ME 03906

