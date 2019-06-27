Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. Kenney. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Send Flowers Obituary





Thomas graduated from Morristown High School in 1975. He was a carpenter, member of Carpenter's Union Local 620 of Madison, N.J. and was a self-employed carpenter/builder for over 30 years in Maine.



He was a former member of the Belgrade Lions Club and the Belgrade Lakes Fire Department. After moving to Maine, he became an avid sportsman.



Thomas is survived by his devoted children: Patricia Kenney of Providence, R.I., and Ryan Kenney and his partner, Kayla Casey of Belgrade; and his cherished grandson, Liam Kenney; as well as his former wife, Catherine Kenney of Belgrade; his loving siblings: Daniel Kenney and his wife, Mira of Lumberton, N.C., Patrick Kenney and his wife, Marcee of Schooleys Mountain, N.J., Theresa Bramhall and her husband, Brian of Diamond Point, N.Y., Mary Frances of Randolph, N.J. and brother-in-law, Vincent Murphy of Marco Island, Fla.; 12 nieces and nephews, and ever-supportive friend, Kerry Oliver.



Thomas was predeceased by his father and mother, Francis D. and Patricia M. (Lynch) Kenney; and his sister, Bridget Murphy.



A private burial for Thomas will be held at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to



Belgrade Fire & Rescue Association



P.O. Box 404



Belgrade, ME 04917







