Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9611 Visitation 9:00 AM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Augusta , ME Burial Following Services Holy Family Cemetery Augusta , ME

JEFFERSON - Therese Rodrigue, 92, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on Nov. 24, 1926, in Augusta, one of 10 children of Wilfred and Lucie (Gilbert) Patenaude.



She graduated from Notre Dame High School, Berlin, N.H. in 1944, then attended Gates Business College, in Augusta. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and later was hired by the Federal Highway Administration during the construction of the Interstate Highway, I -95.



In 1960, she married Donald Rodrigue, had three children, and together they owned and operated Don's Market in Augusta for 35 years, as well as owned Peanut's Pizza for 10 years.



Coming from a musical family she mastered the piano and organ while attending school. She was an organist at St. Augustine Church and the organist at St. Denis Church in North Whitefield for 50 years combined. Music was her passion and she enjoyed playing for family and friends at reunions and gatherings. She also played the key board for communion service every Friday at Country Manor Nursing Home in Coopers Mills for over 20, after retiring as church organist. She was a member of the St. Denis Catholic Church in Whitefield and was an active member of the St Denis Seniors Group and hosted annual holiday sing-a-longs, and summer barbeques. She also enjoyed cooking and gardening and loved entertaining at her beautiful lakeside home in Jefferson.



She lived a full and blessed life raising her three children with her husband, Don, instilling strong values of faith, family and friends.



She was predeceased by her brothers, Reverand Gerard, Reverend Laurent, Reverend Gilbert, Irenee and Dr. Robert Patenaude and her sister, Sister Florence Patenaude.



Therese leaves behind her three children, Lisa Hodgkins and her husband Craig, Claire Cooney and her husband Ted, and Dr. Stephen Rodrigue and his wife Dianne; her grandchildren, Emily Rodrigue, Christina Hodgkins, Luke Hodgkins, Christian Rodrigue, Annalise Rodrigue, Collin Rodrigue and Elle Cooney; her sisters, Cécile Morin, Julia Fontaine, her brother, Dr. Raymond Patenaude; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Family and friends may visit on Saturday, May 25, from 9:00- 10:30 a.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Augusta. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at



In lieu of flowers,



the family would



appreciate donations



being sent to:



St. Brigid School



695 Stevens Ave.



Portland, ME, 04103 or:



St. Michaels School



56 Sewall St.



Augusta, ME 04330







