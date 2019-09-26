Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa "Terry" Weston. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Graveside service 10:00 AM Cherry Hill Cemetery Highland Avenue West Gardiner , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WEST GARDINER - Theresa "Terry" Weston, 58, of West Gardiner, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2019. She was born in Taunton, Mass. on August 7, 1961, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Haskell) Garceau.



Terry was raised in Taunton and attended Taunton public schools. She moved to Maine in her 20s. After dating for ten years, Terry happily married Rick Weston in 2004.



She spent most of her life caring for others and loved spending time with family. Following her sister Patricia's passing in 2000, she raised two nieces and a nephew Dorothy Garceau of Biddeford, Josh Guenard of Whitefield, and Emily Vogel of Pittston.



Terry enjoyed cooking and baking and would experiment with recipes to make them her own. She liked going out to eat and the occasional trips to the casino. She also enjoyed watching the wildlife, especially the hummingbirds, in her yard.



She is predeceased by her mother Mary Garceau, father Louis Garceau, and sister Patricia Garceau.



Terry is survived by her husband Rick Weston of West Gardiner; four sisters Debbie Garceau of Crown Point, Ind., Mary Garceau of Taunton, Mass., Laurie Garceau of Taunton, Mass., and Laurette Marshall of Taunton, Mass. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m., in the Cherry Hill Cemetery, Highland Avenue, West Gardiner.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







