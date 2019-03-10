Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Theresa PatrickB1927 - 2019BWATERVILLE - Theresa Patrick, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her home in Waterville. She was born in Greenville, Maine. Theresa will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Rita Bartley and Pauline Mathieu; brother, John (Sherri) Poirier; sister-in-law, Juliet Poirier; brother-in-law, Arthur (Connie) Patrick; sisters-in-law: Pauline Bujnis, Amelia Thompson and Joyce Patrick; children: Allan (Sooky Witchwoot); Susan (Arthur) Bouthot; Lynn Burke; Donna (Kyle) Wescott; grandchildren: Robert Bouthot, Jasmine Bouthot, Jamie Craig, Angela Rodriguez Boyd, Manuel Rodriguez III, Casey Wescott and Melissa Wescott; ten great-grandchildren and a great number of nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her husband Charles, son Richard, parents Paul and Helene (Fortin) Poirier and brothers Joseph Poirier and Donald Poirier. Theresa was very adventurous and loved to travel. At 18 she moved to Waterville and started work at CF Hathaway. At a Fairfield Grange Hall dance, Theresa met a young soldier who had returned from the war. Theresa and Charlie fell in love and were married on Oct. 4, 1947. During their marriage, they would travel around the country and as far away as Germany to visit family. Any family gathering was an opportunity to cook her popular dynamite sauce or apple, lemon meringue and tourtière pies. And who can forget the homemade donuts! Meals were often followed by card games, which she really enjoyed. When her children had families of their own, she would travel any distance to participate in their many birthdays, graduations and weddings. She was affectionately known to her grandchildren as Mémé, Nana and Grammy. Theresa's faith was an important part of her life. She was a member of the Saint Francis, Sacred Heart and Corpus Christi (Notre Dame) parishes while living in Waterville and attended services regularly. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver Street, Waterville on March 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Following the mass, a reception will be held in the adjoining hall. An interment ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine, 04330. Please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the:



American Heart



Association at



or,



NATIONAL CENTER



7272 Greenville Ave.



Dallas, TX 75231







Theresa PatrickB1927 - 2019BWATERVILLE - Theresa Patrick, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her home in Waterville. She was born in Greenville, Maine. Theresa will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Rita Bartley and Pauline Mathieu; brother, John (Sherri) Poirier; sister-in-law, Juliet Poirier; brother-in-law, Arthur (Connie) Patrick; sisters-in-law: Pauline Bujnis, Amelia Thompson and Joyce Patrick; children: Allan (Sooky Witchwoot); Susan (Arthur) Bouthot; Lynn Burke; Donna (Kyle) Wescott; grandchildren: Robert Bouthot, Jasmine Bouthot, Jamie Craig, Angela Rodriguez Boyd, Manuel Rodriguez III, Casey Wescott and Melissa Wescott; ten great-grandchildren and a great number of nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her husband Charles, son Richard, parents Paul and Helene (Fortin) Poirier and brothers Joseph Poirier and Donald Poirier. Theresa was very adventurous and loved to travel. At 18 she moved to Waterville and started work at CF Hathaway. At a Fairfield Grange Hall dance, Theresa met a young soldier who had returned from the war. Theresa and Charlie fell in love and were married on Oct. 4, 1947. During their marriage, they would travel around the country and as far away as Germany to visit family. Any family gathering was an opportunity to cook her popular dynamite sauce or apple, lemon meringue and tourtière pies. And who can forget the homemade donuts! Meals were often followed by card games, which she really enjoyed. When her children had families of their own, she would travel any distance to participate in their many birthdays, graduations and weddings. She was affectionately known to her grandchildren as Mémé, Nana and Grammy. Theresa's faith was an important part of her life. She was a member of the Saint Francis, Sacred Heart and Corpus Christi (Notre Dame) parishes while living in Waterville and attended services regularly. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver Street, Waterville on March 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Following the mass, a reception will be held in the adjoining hall. An interment ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine, 04330. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to view a video collage of Theresa's life and to share condolences, memories and tributes with her family. The family wishes to thank Mainely Elder Care, Maine General Hospice and all those who cared for her over the past year.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the:American HeartAssociation at https://www.heart.org/ or,NATIONAL CENTER7272 Greenville Ave.Dallas, TX 75231 Published in Central Maine on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Veilleux Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close