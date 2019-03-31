Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FAIRFIELD - Theresa M. Gilman, 83, of Fairfield passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, unexpectedly, with family by her side.



Born in Waterville, May 18, 1935, daughter of Fredrick and Theresa (Albert) Genness. Attended schools in Fairfield and Limestone. At 16, she moved to Connecticut with family and returned a year later to Maine.



Theresa attended Notre Dame Catholic Church in Waterville. She was an extremely hard worker, holding jobs in a parachute factory in Connecticut, and the shoe shops in Norridgewock and Skowhegan. Theresa cleaned camps and houses, worked in restaurants, and even made and sold Christmas wreaths. Her greatest accomplishment was being an outstanding mother, grandmother, and friend, known as Mom and Nana to all.



Theresa always wanted to be busy, especially enjoying time outside, from working in her gardens, to caring for her chickens, a lifelong passion. Picking fiddleheads, and even hunting and fishing. She target practiced and was an accurate shot, and built campfires with her children and grandchildren. Theresa loved baking molasses cookies for all her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing baker and cook, often creating new recipes from what she had laying around, and enjoyed cooking on the grill and having BBQs with her family. Theresa loved to relax in her chair during the evenings and knit or crochet blankets, hats, scarfs and mittens for her family. She played poker almost weekly with her family and taught us how to make Christmas wreaths. Theresa loved her dog Mini, she rarely did things without her, including taking her camping every year. Above all is her family. No amount of words can go into the love and care she had for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Everything Theresa did in life, she did with family and friends. Theresa left a lifelong legacy and will be dearly missed. She is home now in Heaven.



Theresa was predeceased by her parents, Fredrick and Theresa (Albert) Genness; siblings, Joe Genness, Daniel Genness, Ida Gibbins and Freda Boulier.



Theresa is survived by her husband, Wynne Savage; son, Dave Gilman; grandchildren, Adam and Sara (wife) Gilman, Jenny and John (husband) Robinson, Christina Gilman, Nikki Gilman; daughter, Maryann and Mike Brann, grandchildren, Michelle Brann, Jason Brann, Maryann and Chad (husband) Tompkins, Jessica Tuttle; daughter, Susan Gilman, grandchildren, Bobbi jo Gilman, Crystal and Todd (husband) Mushero, Michael Gilman, Kristina and Ryan (husband) Parker; daughter, Pam and Albert (husband) Knight; son, Sidney and Dawn (wife) Gilman, grandchildren, Riley Gilman, Matthew Gilman; daughter Holly and Jim (husband) Marston, grandchildren, Oopie Clement, Brittney Marston. Nine brothers and sisters; 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



Services will be private with family and close friends.



"Coffee, Coffee in a cup, would I like some? Yup! Yup!"



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.







FAIRFIELD - Theresa M. Gilman, 83, of Fairfield passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, unexpectedly, with family by her side.Born in Waterville, May 18, 1935, daughter of Fredrick and Theresa (Albert) Genness. Attended schools in Fairfield and Limestone. At 16, she moved to Connecticut with family and returned a year later to Maine.Theresa attended Notre Dame Catholic Church in Waterville. She was an extremely hard worker, holding jobs in a parachute factory in Connecticut, and the shoe shops in Norridgewock and Skowhegan. Theresa cleaned camps and houses, worked in restaurants, and even made and sold Christmas wreaths. Her greatest accomplishment was being an outstanding mother, grandmother, and friend, known as Mom and Nana to all.Theresa always wanted to be busy, especially enjoying time outside, from working in her gardens, to caring for her chickens, a lifelong passion. Picking fiddleheads, and even hunting and fishing. She target practiced and was an accurate shot, and built campfires with her children and grandchildren. Theresa loved baking molasses cookies for all her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing baker and cook, often creating new recipes from what she had laying around, and enjoyed cooking on the grill and having BBQs with her family. Theresa loved to relax in her chair during the evenings and knit or crochet blankets, hats, scarfs and mittens for her family. She played poker almost weekly with her family and taught us how to make Christmas wreaths. Theresa loved her dog Mini, she rarely did things without her, including taking her camping every year. Above all is her family. No amount of words can go into the love and care she had for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Everything Theresa did in life, she did with family and friends. Theresa left a lifelong legacy and will be dearly missed. She is home now in Heaven.Theresa was predeceased by her parents, Fredrick and Theresa (Albert) Genness; siblings, Joe Genness, Daniel Genness, Ida Gibbins and Freda Boulier.Theresa is survived by her husband, Wynne Savage; son, Dave Gilman; grandchildren, Adam and Sara (wife) Gilman, Jenny and John (husband) Robinson, Christina Gilman, Nikki Gilman; daughter, Maryann and Mike Brann, grandchildren, Michelle Brann, Jason Brann, Maryann and Chad (husband) Tompkins, Jessica Tuttle; daughter, Susan Gilman, grandchildren, Bobbi jo Gilman, Crystal and Todd (husband) Mushero, Michael Gilman, Kristina and Ryan (husband) Parker; daughter, Pam and Albert (husband) Knight; son, Sidney and Dawn (wife) Gilman, grandchildren, Riley Gilman, Matthew Gilman; daughter Holly and Jim (husband) Marston, grandchildren, Oopie Clement, Brittney Marston. Nine brothers and sisters; 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.Services will be private with family and close friends."Coffee, Coffee in a cup, would I like some? Yup! Yup!"An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Funeral Home LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD

107 MAIN ST

Fairfield , ME 04937-1528

(207) 453-6049 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close