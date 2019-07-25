Guest Book View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 983 Ridge Rd Windsor , ME 04363 (207)-445-3000 Committal 10:00 AM Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Civic Center Drive Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINDSOR - Theresa L. Richardson, 90, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Country Manor Nursing Home in Coopers Mills following a long illness. She was born in Van Buren, Maine, on July 31, 1928, the daughter of the late George and Ida (Michaud) Lorette.



Mrs. Richardson was a graduate of Limestone High School, class of 1946 and the Aroostook State Teachers College.



She had been employed as a Teacher in the Limestone School Department for 26 years, teaching at Damon and Harrison Schools. She later worked for the State of Maine, Department of Public Safety for 18 years.



Mrs. Richardson was a volunteer with Hospice of Kennebec Valley for several years and was active in her church.



She was formerly a member of Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Whitefield and, more recently of Fellowship Baptist Church in Augusta.



Mrs. Richardson was predeceased by her husband, Winton C. Richardson; two sons: Gregory and Brian Richardson; her daughter, Marlene Richardson; a brother, Gordon Lorette and two sisters: Rebecca Johnson and Verna Lorette.



She is survived by a son, Michael Richardson and his companion, Amy Twitchell, of Jefferson; a brother, Percy Lorette of Penobscot; a sister, Ella Nassiroghli of Oceanside, Calif.; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A committal service will be held on Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m., in the old Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.



Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Road, Rt. 32, Windsor, Maine.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



Those who desire may make donations in Theresa's memory to:



MaineGeneral Hospice



c/o MaineGeneral Office of Philanthropy



PO Box 828



Waterville, ME, 04903-0828







