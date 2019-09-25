GILBERT, Ariz. - Theresa J. Tardiff, 91, of Augusta and Gilbert, Ariz., passed away on Sept. 16, 2019.
Theresa was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Joseph Tardiff. Theresa is survived by her children and their spouses, Rebecca (David) Richins, Timothy (Kathy) Tardiff, Cathy (Larry) Hersom and Linda (Bob) McNabb; her grandchildren, Tim, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Melissa, Devon, Gregg and Shannon; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Mya, Kaydence, Jaxson, Jack, Charlotte and Clara; and her sister, Jackie Gallant.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, and inurnment will follow the service at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1562 E. Baseline Rd. Mesa, Ariz. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to www.qohcfh.org.
