Theresa J. Tardiff

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa J. Tardiff.
Service Information
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ
85204
(480)-892-3729
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
View Map
Inurnment
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery
1562 E. Baseline Rd
Mesa, ME
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GILBERT, Ariz. - Theresa J. Tardiff, 91, of Augusta and Gilbert, Ariz., passed away on Sept. 16, 2019.

Theresa was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Joseph Tardiff. Theresa is survived by her children and their spouses, Rebecca (David) Richins, Timothy (Kathy) Tardiff, Cathy (Larry) Hersom and Linda (Bob) McNabb; her grandchildren, Tim, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Melissa, Devon, Gregg and Shannon; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Mya, Kaydence, Jaxson, Jack, Charlotte and Clara; and her sister, Jackie Gallant.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, and inurnment will follow the service at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1562 E. Baseline Rd. Mesa, Ariz. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to www.qohcfh.org.

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.