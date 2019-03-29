Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa A. "Terri" (Grandmaison) Boudreau. View Sign

WINSLOW - Theresa "Terri" A. (Grandmaison) Boudreau, 82, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta. She was born March 5, 1937 in Oakland, the daughter of Roland A. and Hilda (Rood) Grandmaison.



She was educated in Oakland, and had worked at the Wyandotte Woolen Mill and waitressed at local restaurants. Terri also was a bartender at the VFW in Fairfield, a job she truly loved. Many of her friends called her "Ma".



Theresa had a deep love for her family. Christmas Eve was "her" night, buying gifts and supplying a fabulous buffet. She made sure that everyone went home with the leftovers.



She was a member of the Elks and VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed going out to eat, playing Bingo, cribbage and boating. She leaves her family with so many special stories and fond memories.



Theresa was a woman of faith, determination and a strong work ethic. Her family admires how bravely she fought all her health challenges with dignity and grace. She will be immensely missed by her family members and friends.



She is survived by her son, Michael and wife, Rebecca; stepmother, Beverly Grandmaison; stepson, Steve Boudreau and companion, Tammi; grandchildren, Timothy Morgan and wife, Sara, Michael Joseph and companion, Crystal, Amanda Winn and husband, Caleb, Roy Lawrence, Shawn Lawrence, Cami Hippler and husband, John, Amy Davidson and husband, Erik, Danika Morgan; brothers, Theodore, and Daniel, sisters, Pam and Lori.



She was predeceased by her father, Roland Grandmaison, mother, Hilda Gower; son, Daniel Morgan, daughter, Debra Lawrence; great-grandson, Connor Trask; brothers, Richard and Roland, sisters, Anna and Neomi; nephews, Ricky Goodrich and Teddy Grandmaison; companion, Jim Oneal.



A graveside service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.







