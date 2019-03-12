Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PITTSTON - Theodore W. Zagwyn Sr., 83, of Pittston, Maine went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 9, 2019, with family by his side.



Ted was born in Waltham, Mass. on July 22, 1935, the son of Peter H. Zagwyn Sr. and Susan (Kalita) Zagwyn Hamilton.



A graduate of Waltham High School in Waltham, Mass, he spent his early adult years working for Waltham Chemical Company and The Raytheon Company. Ted found his true calling working in the automobile industry while being employed at Bob Chambers Ford. Ted was inspired to open his own used car business, Homestead Motors, in Gardiner. Holding many different positions in the automobile industry for over 50 years.



Throughout his life, Ted spent many years serving his community as a Boy Scout Master, a member of the Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus as well as being involved in politics at the town level. His passion for music and singing combined with his faith allowed him to incorporate his two loves by singing in his local church.



After his retirement in 2016 he enjoyed puttering away on his hobbies of antique cars, oil painting, gardening and going to and hosting yard sales on a regular basis. Most of all, he loved to get together with his father-in-law, G.I. Shaw, to watch NASCAR racing.



Ted is predeceased by his parents, Peter and Susan; his former wife Helen J. Zagwyn formally of Massachusetts; a brother Robert Zagwyn, formerly of South Carolina; a daughter Deborah A. Zagwyn. formerly of Maine.



Ted is survived by his loving wife Dari Lee Zagwyn of Pittston; two sons Theodore W. Zagwyn Jr. and wife Becky of Farmingdale, Gregory Zagwyn and wife Melanie of Massachusetts, two daughters Diane Coston and husband Jim of Chelsea, Erica L. Vigue and husband James T. of Florida; two brothers Peter Zagwyn Jr. and wife Pat of Massachusetts, Conrad Zagwyn and wife Pat of California a sister, Adrianne Johnson of New Hampshire, and a half sister,Susan Bills of Massachusetts. Ted was also blessed with several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held Friday, March 15, at the First Baptist Church, 47 Church Street in Gardiner, from 11a.m. to 12 p.m., where a memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. All are welcome to stay for a gathering in the Fellowship Hall at the church after the service.



Ted's internment will be held in the Spring at Whitefield Cemetery, details to be announced at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



In lieu of flowers,



a memorial contribution may be made to:



The Alzheimer's



Care Center



"The Club"



154 Dresden Ave



Gardiner, ME 04345



"In memory of



Ted Zagwyn"







53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

