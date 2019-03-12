HALLOWELL - Theodore Robert "Ted" Bookey, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation at Glenridge. He was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on Oct. 20, 1928, the son of Isaac and Theresa Bookey.
Ted graduated from Bronx schools and New York University where he obtained his Master's Degree in English. He served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He married his first wife Anita and had a daughter Eve, the apple of his eye. He taught in the Bronx school district and at Long Island University briefly.
Ted summered in Maine, and moved there permanently in 1980. In 1981, he married Ruth Bernstein. After they were married, the couple moved to Readfield on Maranacook Lake where they stayed until moving to Granite Hill Estates in 2015.
Ted was a poet, humorist, wise man and a philosopher. He taught at the University of Maine, Augusta from 2000 to 20015, where he taught poetry and sometimes a course in humor. He has published books of poetry, the last one in 2019 by Moon Pie Press.
He is survived by his wife Ruth of Hallowell; daughter Eve Highstreet of Philadelphia and step daughter Nikki Bernstein of Berlin, Germany.
The family wishes to thank Betty and Michelle for the years of care and devotion. They would also like to thank MaineGeneral Hospital first floor nursing staff and in Rehab for their kindness, and finally the staff of Glenridge Comfort Care, who made him comfortable and cared for him so lovingly in his final days.
There will be a small celebration of his life at his home at Granite Hill Estates, and a larger one in late April, also at Granite Hill Estates, to be announced.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 12, 2019