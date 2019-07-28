ROANOKE, Va. - Theodore Henry Mathieu Jr. 83, passed away on June 25, 2019 at the Raleigh Court Health and Rehab Center in Roanoke, Va. He was born in Skowhegan on July 15, 1935 the son of Theodore Henry Mathieu, Sr. and Charlotte (Dionne).
Theodore was a Skowhegan High School graduate, was a veteran serving in U.S. Navy and formerly employed for many years in the printing department of Boeing Airline Company.
He was predeceased by his three sisters, Dot Mack, Betty Hart and Pearl Henry.
Theodore is survived by his sister, Leonita Lefebvre of Roanoke, Va; several nieces and nephews, Mary Ellen Hutchison of Waterville, Lisa McKinley, Roanoke, Va., Sandra Huard of Fairfield, Wayne and Gary Mack, both of California, Judy Croteau, John and Mark Henry.
There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 9, at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, 273 Water Street, Skowhegan, Maine, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, North Avenue, Skowhegan, Maine. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. Online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at [email protected]
Published in Central Maine on July 28, 2019