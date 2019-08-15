Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma I. Waite. View Sign Service Information Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home 707 Main St Monmouth , ME 04259 (207)-933-4444 Funeral service 1:00 PM Leeds Community Church 123 Church Hill Road Leeds , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEWISTON - Thelma I. Waite, 89, a former resident of Leeds, now residing in Turner, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center. She was born Dec. 6, 1929 in Livermore, the daughter of Alton and Gleyn (Kilbreth) Bisbee.



She attended Leavitt Institute in Turner, graduating in 1947. In 1948, she married Clayton Enos; he passed away in November of 1955. On Feb. 20, 1957 in Leeds, she married Clinton Waite; he passed away in September of 1997. Thelma was a housewife and homemaker with a great love for her family and friends. She was a member of the Leeds Community Church, serving as a deacon, elder, and president of the Presbyterian Women of the Leeds Community Church, Presbyterian Women of Northern New England, and Delegate to National Presbyterian, past delegate to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church, Leeds Historical Society member, board of directors for Western Maine Transportation, volunteer for Seniors Plus of Maine, Leeds Cemetery volunteer caretaker, member of the Leeds Community Church Choir, volunteer care giver to the elderly, shut-ins, and family, manager of the Leeds Community Church Clothing Center, and was also a member of Rural Community Action Ministry. While wintering in Texas, Thelma was an active member in the Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ. She fed the homeless every Monday in ICARE, attended many Bible studies and generously supported the church through her many other offerings. She shared her knowledge of quilting and embroidery and sewing with all those who were eager to learn.



She is survived by four daughters, Val Enos of Freeport and dear friend, John Hale of Monmouth, Annette Jackson and her husband, Sam of California, JoDelle Brackett and her husband, David of Leeds and Jennifer Waite and companion, Kenneth Drum of Lewiston, three sons, Michael Enos and his wife, Janice of Orrington, Gregory Waite and his husband, John Arney of Dallas, and Stan Waite and his wife, Heather of Turner; a sister, Lois Lefebvre of Leeds; 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Clayton Enos, her second husband, Clinton Waite; and her sisters, Myrtle Jack and Rita Tilton.



Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at



Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 17 at the Leeds Community Church, 123 Church Hill Road, Leeds, Maine. Interment Leeds Center Cemetery, Route 106, Leeds, Maine. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.



If desired, contributions may be made in memory of Thelma Waite to the



Leeds Community Church Clothing Center



123 Church Hill Road



Leeds, ME 04263



or



ICARE, Feeding the Homeless, Dallas Hope Charities



5910 Cedar Spring Road



Dallas, Texas 75235







