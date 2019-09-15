Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Ann (St. Amand) Cuares-Powell. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Terry Ann (St. Amand) Cuares-Powell, 60, of Waterville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at home on Water Street in Waterville.



Terry was born March 7, 1959, eldest daughter of James J. St. Amand and Phyllis Anne (Loftus) St. Amand in Waterville. Terry grew up on Kelley Street in Fairfield and attended Lawrence High School, receiving her GED from Waterville Adult Education. She made her home in Waterville for the last 30 plus years.



Terry is survived by her four children, Lani E.P. Cuares and her significant other Jason B. Quirion of Waterville, Jeffrey (Kimo) P. Cuares of Augusta, Lorna E.P. (Cuares) Hubbard and significant other of Winslow, and Jonathan (Jon) K.P. Cuares of Waterville. Besides her children, she is survived by the love of her life of 21 years, William (Bill) J. Kolreg Jr.; and seven stepchildren, Lei Lani Cuares, Rosemary (Powell) Pastore, Rosanna (Powell) Lawrence, Elaine Kolreg, William J. Kolreg III, Keith Kolreg, and Erica Kolreg; her brothers, James P. St. Amand of Waterville, William H. St. Amand and wife Tamera of Oakland, and sisters, Mary L. St. Amand-Sanipas and Juliet L. (St. Amand) Norton and significant other Leo E. Coffey, Jr. all of North Anson and sister-in-law Linda Kolreg of Chelsea.



Surviving Terry also are her 30 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; maternal aunts Joyce Thibodeau and family, and Angie Loftus and family, maternal uncle and aunt Robert and Karen Loftus and family, paternal uncle Sidney Emmons and family; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her five cats, all of whom she loved dearly.



Terry is predeceased by her parents, James and Phyllis (Loftus) St. Amand; infant son Jericho Cuares; husband Ted Powell; stepson Teddy Powell; her paternal grandparents Romeo and Genevieve (Marsh) St. Amand and maternal grandparents Percy and Mary (Judkins) Loftus; aunt Geraldine Emmons and uncle William Loftus.



Terry enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Jerry Springer and Judge Judy, and road trips with her beloved Bill. Terry's door was always open to everyone, she was loving and caring of all those around her. Terry is described by her family as a selfless person who helped anybody in need and never judged anyone for what they needed. Terry will be forever loved and missed by all blessed to know her.



There will be a celebration of life held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Steelworkers Union Hall, 577 Benton Ave., Winslow. Arrangements are being prepared by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service of Skowhegan.







