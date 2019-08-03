Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrence Claude Johnston. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Committal Following Services Monmouth Ridge Cemetery Cemetery Road, View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MONMOUTH - Terrence Claude Johnston of Monmouth died unexpectedly July 30, 2019 in Lewiston of complications from heart surgery. He was 77. Terry was born Sept. 18, 1941 to Sandy (Alexander) and Polly (Eleanor Lorena Edwards) Johnston in Lewiston.



Following graduation from Winthrop High School in 1960, Terry worked first in shoe shops and then in retail, rising to manager of LaVerdiere's in Winthrop before briefly owning and operating the Litchfield Country Store. He then drove the bus for Monmouth schools for 33 years, becoming a familiar friendly figure to hundreds of schoolchildren.



Terry married Catherine Irene Rogers Nov. 7, 1963. In 1966 they moved to a farm on Cressey Road in Monmouth where they raised two children and lots of pets and livestock. Terry and Cathy were later divorced.



During his school bus driving years, Terry took college courses at UMA, mostly in psychology. A keen observer of human motivation, he found that he already knew all about psychology, just not what things were called.



Terry could fix anything on a car (or anything else), but he modestly called himself just a shade-tree mechanic. He was interested in NASCAR and yard sales, pop music from the 50s through the 90s, World War II movies and history, and pretty much everything else. Son of a valedictorian (Polly), he spotted errors in the newspaper all the time.



He is survived by his second wife, the former Linda Joyce Griffiths, whom he married June 30, 1996. He is also survived by daughter Teresa Beaulieu and her husband Joseph of Byron, Georgia, and by son Daniel Johnston and his daughter Laura of La Serena, Chile; two other granddaughters and a stepgrandson also survive him, Catherine and Amanda Farrington, and Joseph Beaulieu II. There are also six great- grandchildren; Terry's brother Del Johnston; three nieces and one nephew. Terry was predeceased by his brother Kent Johnston and sisters Jan Johnston and Delinda Drury.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6 at Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. A celebration of Terry's life will begin at 3:00 p.m., following visitation, after which all are welcome to a committal service at Monmouth Ridge Cemetery on the Cemetery Road, followed by a reception at the North Monmouth Church, 151 N. Main St., N. Monmouth.



Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







MONMOUTH - Terrence Claude Johnston of Monmouth died unexpectedly July 30, 2019 in Lewiston of complications from heart surgery. He was 77. Terry was born Sept. 18, 1941 to Sandy (Alexander) and Polly (Eleanor Lorena Edwards) Johnston in Lewiston.Following graduation from Winthrop High School in 1960, Terry worked first in shoe shops and then in retail, rising to manager of LaVerdiere's in Winthrop before briefly owning and operating the Litchfield Country Store. He then drove the bus for Monmouth schools for 33 years, becoming a familiar friendly figure to hundreds of schoolchildren.Terry married Catherine Irene Rogers Nov. 7, 1963. In 1966 they moved to a farm on Cressey Road in Monmouth where they raised two children and lots of pets and livestock. Terry and Cathy were later divorced.During his school bus driving years, Terry took college courses at UMA, mostly in psychology. A keen observer of human motivation, he found that he already knew all about psychology, just not what things were called.Terry could fix anything on a car (or anything else), but he modestly called himself just a shade-tree mechanic. He was interested in NASCAR and yard sales, pop music from the 50s through the 90s, World War II movies and history, and pretty much everything else. Son of a valedictorian (Polly), he spotted errors in the newspaper all the time.He is survived by his second wife, the former Linda Joyce Griffiths, whom he married June 30, 1996. He is also survived by daughter Teresa Beaulieu and her husband Joseph of Byron, Georgia, and by son Daniel Johnston and his daughter Laura of La Serena, Chile; two other granddaughters and a stepgrandson also survive him, Catherine and Amanda Farrington, and Joseph Beaulieu II. There are also six great- grandchildren; Terry's brother Del Johnston; three nieces and one nephew. Terry was predeceased by his brother Kent Johnston and sisters Jan Johnston and Delinda Drury.Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6 at Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. A celebration of Terry's life will begin at 3:00 p.m., following visitation, after which all are welcome to a committal service at Monmouth Ridge Cemetery on the Cemetery Road, followed by a reception at the North Monmouth Church, 151 N. Main St., N. Monmouth.Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com Published in Central Maine on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close