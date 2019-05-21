Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance H. Mason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - Terrance H. Mason, 62, of Silver Springs, passed away after a long-term illness on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Ocala Regional Hospital. He was born in Augusta, Maine on Sept. 26, 1956, the son of Harvey and Juanita Mason.



Terry grew up in Chelsea, Maine. He later graduated from Erskine Academy in 1974. After graduation he joined the Navy where he served four years on the USS Inchon. He had many skills as a home-builder, and designer at Bath Iron Works. He also served many years in the ministry field in Israel and the United States.



He was a tribal member of the Penobscot Nation who loved hunting, fishing, and canoeing on Alder Stream on Indian land in western Maine. His passion as an outdoorsman inspired him to write a novel entitled, From Little Feather to Red Hawk.



He had a long-term loving relationship and was recently engaged to Janet Bosman of the Netherlands.



He is survived by his parents Harvey and Juanita Mason of Chelsea and Silver Springs, Fla.; sisters, Diane Richardson of Brandon, Fla., Sherrie and Timothy Burr of Poland, Sally and Steven Nichols of Madison, Miss., brothers, Gerald and Terri Mason of Readfield, Gary and the late Jo Mason of Chelsea, Clinton Mason and Cathy Barrett of Windsor; and many loving nieces and nephews.



Terry, you are now our guiding light, our compass, and our way home. We will never forget how important you are to us. Your loving family



A Veteran memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date.







Published in Central Maine on May 21, 2019

