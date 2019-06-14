AUGUSTA - Terence M. Downes Sr., 69, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Maine Medical Center, Portland, following a brief illness. He was born in Queens, N.Y. on June 8, 1949, a son of the late Nicholas R. and Anne D. (Trochak) Downes.
Mr. Downes was a graduate of Northport High School in New York and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving two tours during the Viet Nam War.
He was an owner/operator of KDT Towing for over 35 years. He was also a Paramedic with Winthrop Rescue and a Boiler Operator for MaineGeneral Medical Center.
Mr. Downes is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan M. (Loecher) Downes of Augusta; a son, Terence M. Downes Jr. and his wife, Laura Simmons of Augusta, a daughter, Stacey S. Charest and her husband, Mark of Augusta; two brothers: Dennis Downes of Simpsonville, S.C. and Kevin Downes of Palm Coast, Fla.; five grandchildren: Zander and Harper Ann Downes and Emma, Zoe and Haylee Charest; as well as several nieces nephews and cousins.
Following cremation, relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, June 18, from 2-4 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, where a memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.
Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: www.plummerfh.com.
The family requests that donations in Terry's memory be made to:
The Travis Mills
Foundation
89 Water St.
Hallowell, ME 04347
Published in Central Maine on June 14, 2019