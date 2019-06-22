FAIRFIELD - Tammy R. Jones, 48, passed away June 8, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born Jan. 8, 1971 in Lewiston, the daughter of Elizabeth R. Jones.
She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1990. She was a member of the Loving Caring Hands Food Pantry and worked hard when she was at the food pantry. She started at the food pantry when it first opened in 2008. Tammy liked going to the powwow and dancing with her Native American family and had been going for 13 years. She liked making Native American jewelry, cooking, working with her computer, watching TV, going for walks and spending time with family and friends.
Tammy is survived by her significant other of 30 years, Alan Sabins of Fairfield; dear friend, Gloria Willette of Fairfield; sister-in-law, Barbara Meservie of Fairfield, brother-in-law, Jim Sabins of Skowhegan, sister, Nikki Cahill of Madison, brother, Tommy Jones of Madison; five nieces, Barbara Berry, Star Sabins of Skowhegan, Jayme Sabins of Skowhegan, Ashley Corossan of Madison, Tricia Corossan. two nephews, Walter Meservie, Aaron Corossan; three great-nieces, seven great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. at the Shawmut Chapel, 57 Bray Avenue, Shawmut.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Tammy's memory to
CMH Development Office
300 Main Street
Lewiston, ME 04240
or email [email protected]
Published in Central Maine on June 22, 2019