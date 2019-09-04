RANDOLPH - Tammy L. Greenleaf, 54, of Randolph, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
She was born in Gardiner on Sept. 17, 1964, the youngest daughter of James and Eula Christine (Newbern) Brown.
Tammy received her GED in 1989 and held several jobs, her last being for the Maine Turnpike Authority. She had been disabled for several years prior to her death.
Tammy loved the Lord and was proud to be on Team Jesus and she had the t-shirt to prove it. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gardiner. Tammy had some special furry friends, Bear the dog, and several cats, Sadie, Buddy and Pepa. Many of us were recipients of her beautifully colored works of art. If you were lucky enough to be a family member or friend of Tammy, she loved you with her whole heart and soul. She will be dearly missed by all.
She is predeceased by her parents; her father-in-law, John Greenleaf Sr. of Benton; and a sister-in-law Julie Greenleaf of Gardiner.
Tammy is survived by the love of her life and husband of 37 years, Terry Greenleaf of Randolph; her son Matthew Greenleaf, who was the apple of her eye and his fiancé Tiffanie Austin of Randolph; sister Debby Ayotte (Larry) of Dresden, brother James L. Brown, III (Heather) of Windsor; an aunt, Abbie Goggin of Ellsworth; her mother-in-law Sylvia Greenleaf of Gardiner; sister-in-law Diane Frederickson of Gardiner and brothers-in-law John Greenleaf Jr. (Nancy) of Randolph, Randy Greenleaf of Gardiner and Mike Staples of Farmingdale.
Also survived by beloved nephews, James L Brown, IV, David R. Brown, Michael E. Neptune II, Adam Greenleaf and Austin Staples, and nieces Robin M. Fuller (Michael), Amanda M. Gagnon (Oscar), Misty Bentham; Amber Michaud, Amy Stevens, Samantha Frederickson, Ashley Staples and Stacia Staples.
She is also survived by several beloved great-nieces and nephews; and some special cousins and their families living in Virginia.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, September 7, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, where a funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made in Tammy's memory, to
Memorial Processing
501 St. Jude PL.
Memphis, TN 38105-9959
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 4, 2019