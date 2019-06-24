Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Morin. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary Church 41 Western Ave Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BREWER & Belgrade - Sylvia Morin, 89, died June 21, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Belgrade on May 16, 1930, the daughter of Albert and Doris (Libby) Ashland.



She married Donald Morin of Augusta in 1951. Sylvia worked as a telephone operator for the phone company. She ran a daycare out of her home while the children were small. After moving to Brewer, Sylvia worked for Grant's Department Store and then Eastern Maine Medical Center as a switchboard oOerator. Sylvia was very proud of her family and loved reminiscing about all the fun times of the past. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, attending UMaine Men's Hockey games, Christmas shopping with Gayle and Vicki, and spending time with family and friends. She was especially proud of Bruce for obtaining his captain's license. Sylvia will be greatly missed by all.



She was predeceased by husband, Donald; son, Donald Jr.; her parents; brothers, Victor and Llewellyn Ashland. Sylvia is survived by daughter ,Vicki-Lynn and husband, Dr. Blaine Littlefield, of Swanville; daughter, Gayle Morin and Gary, of Bangor; son, Bruce of Brewer; grandchildren, Sheridon Gove and husband, William, Nicholas Littlefield and wife, Maureen; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Emerick Gove; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to thank Loving Touch In-Home Care and Northern Light Homecare & Hospice for the exceptional care they provided to Sylvia in her last months.



Family and friends are invited to visit 9-10:30 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Church, 41 Western Ave., Augusta. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Belgrade. Messages and memories may be shared with the family at



Arrangements by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, 69 State St., Brewer.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation



Attn: Chapel Fund



PO Box 1638



Bangor, ME 04402



or St. John's Catholic Church



204 York St.



Bangor, ME 04401







