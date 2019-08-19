MANCHESTER -- Sylvia May Maxim-Spinicci, 70, of Manchester, passed away on August 12, 2019 at 6:34 p.m. at her home after a brief illness. She was born on June 22, 1949, the daughter of Ola Maxim and Nellie Cassorier in Winthrop, Maine.
Sylvia attended Winthrop schools. She worked hard her entire life, and raised three wonderful daughters, Tammy Bolduc and Tom Linton of Augusta, Linda and Vern Smith of Palmyra, and Calamity and David Bennett of Albany Township. She loved them all dearly.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her late husband Sam Spinicci, who died tragically on Oct. 5, 2013.
She was an avid outdoorswoman, who loved all her golden retrievers. She would take any opportunity to spend time with her family. She loved four-wheeling and camping; they were some of her favorites.
Sylvia was a loving, compassionate, family-first woman who will be sadly missed by all immediate and extended family. She had many friends and was loved by all.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 24, at the Legion at 396 Eastern Ave. Augusta. Call Calamity with any questions at 207-208-9424
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 19, 2019