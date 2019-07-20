MANSFIELD, Mass. - Suzanne Claire Bazinet, 71, of Augusta, passed away on July 3, 2019 in Mansfield Mass. after a long illness, she was the daughter of Bertrand and Muriel (Provost) Bazinet of Augusta and Boothbay Harbor.
Suzanne was born in Lewiston on Nov. 18,1947. She graduated from Cony High School in 1965 in Augusta and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree in nutrition and dietetics from the University of Maine at Orono. She then received her master's degree in food science with an emphasis in nutrition at the University of Florida and graduated in 1971.
As a registered dietitian and licensed nutritionist, Sue worked for the state of Maine in food nutrition for the school lunch program for over thirty years. After retiring, she opened her own nutrition consulting business, Bazinet Enterprise and also taught nutrition at the University of Maine, Augusta and in the Senior College non-degree program. She was a lifelong member of the American Dietetic Association and the Institute of Food Technology.
Sue loved to travel and visited many parts of the United States as well as Europe with friends and family. One of her fondest trips was to Paris with her niece, where they retraced the steps of her father during the second World War. Sue also enjoyed trivia, and was an avid fan of Jeopardy. She spent her summer months at her parent's log cabin in Boothbay Harbor where she enjoyed gardening with her mother and going out for day trips on her father's boat. Family was most important to her and a yearly highlight were the many family reunions in Boothbay Harbor. Every spring she looked forward to traveling to her great-great-grandfather's homestead in Lambton, P.Q., Canada to participate in the traditional maple syrup harvest.
Sue is survived by her brother, Ronald Bazinet who lives in North Attleboro, Mass.; her two nieces, Danielle Bazinet-Austin and her husband, Dennis of Attlebroro, Mass., and Kristin Bazinet Laureano and her husband, Javier of Haverhill, Mass. She is also survived by three great-nephews, Bradyn Lucas Austin of Attleboro, Mass. and Marcus Alexander Laureano and Tyler Anthony Laureano of Havehill Mass., and one great-niece, Emilie Claire Austin of Attleboro, Mass.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on July 22 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon St., Lewiston, followed by burial at St. Peters Cemetery.
Condolences, and donations may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
P.O. Box 234
Boothbay, ME 04537
Note in memory of
Suzanne C. Bazinet
Published in Central Maine on July 20, 2019