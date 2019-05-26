Guest Book View Sign Service Information Direct Cremation of Maine 182 Waldo Avenue Belfast , ME 04915 (207)-338-1433 Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Susan (LaFlamme) Morrill died on May 21, 2019 at home after a long illness. Sue was 65 and a lifelong resident of Augusta. She is best remembered as the owner, manager and creative master of Black-Eyed Susan's Greenhouse (a well-known watering hole for plants). Sue made many friends throughout her life. A friend to her was a friend for life.



Sue was extremely proud of her two sons, Matt and Mike, and her two grandchildren, Jack and Abby. She followed their academic, social and athletic lives with great pride. Any milestone in their lives brought Sue joy and happiness.



Sue was a lover of all animals and had a large collection of pets her entire life. She leaves "poor old Murphy" behind and memories of Ralph, Bubba, Buddy, Fuchsia, Blue and Petey the guinea pig.



Sue had a large and loving family around her that not only included her own family, but her "adopted family" that included co-workers, Muriel, Natt, Sue D., Katie, Pam, Deb, Shelley, Linda, Kathy and several others through the 34 years that Black-Eyed Susan's operated, her children's many friends and the many people she shared common interests and bonds with. Sue's best and most loved worker was her father, Larry LaFlamme. Sue just couldn't believe that anyone that worked that hard and made such a mess could walk away from his workbench cleaner than when he started. His joy and happiness in his work spread to everyone around him both workers and customers.



Sue maintained contact with childhood friends, school friends and work friends without interruption. She could talk for hours with Karen, Lucie, Shannon and others. Her communication and intellectual skills were unsurpassed.



Sue was a second mother and friend to her long-time greenhouse pals, Rena and Taylor. Rena was always the daughter she never had. Taylor was her third son. Sue never tired of talking about the exploits of her "adopted children". A Friday night without an appearance from Adam was a disappointment. Cyntwya and Nikki especially taxed her mothering skills.



Sue is survived by her husband, David; her son, Matt and his wife, Tammy and their children, Jack and Abby; her 'little gypsy' son, Mike; her mother, Dolores LaFlamme; her brother, John LaFlamme and his wife, Deb and their children Jeff and Sarah; her sister, Linda Connors and her husband, Ray and their daughter, Rena and husband, Josh and children, Dylan and Addison; and her uncle, Ron LaFlamme and his wife, Jeanne.



Sue also became a loved and dearly respected member of her husband, David's large end extended family. The many brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews all had their own places in Sue's heart



Sue asked that there be no services in her name and that her ashes be spread by family in the ocean. The family will respect her wishes, but there will be a "closing" gathering for friends and family at Sue's home, at a time and date to be announced later.



Sue is best remembered by all who knew her for two words she inherited from her brat grandfather, "big Pepere". Gawn fishin!



Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at







