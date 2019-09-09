Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 (207)-487-5106 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 View Map Service 7:00 PM Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Unitarian Universalist Meeting House 112 Easy Street Pittsfield , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSFIELD & Palmyra - Sumner A. Jones Jr., died, Sept. 5, 2019, in Palmyra.Sumner "Bud" Jones was born on Aug. 22, 1927, in Norwood, Mass., the son of Sumner and Madolin (Thayer) Jones. He attended schools in Norfolk and Walpole, graduating from the Norfolk County Agricultural School in 1945. He served two years in the U.S. Navy with time in the Philippines at the close of WWII . After the war he and his family moved to Pittsfield, where he and his father operated a small dairy farm.Sumner married Barbara Works in Medfield, Mass., on Oct. 18, 1947. For 70 years they made their home in Pittsfield, first on the farm, then at 2 Chalmers Street. They lost their home on Peltoma Avenue to fire in 2017. He was active in Maine Farm Bureau, Masons, Kiwanis, Kennebec Valley Underwriter Assoc., Central Maine Egg Festival and Eastern Star. After farming for 20 years he became an insurance agent for Farm Family Insurance Co., serving Somerset and Penobscot counties for 27 years. During his years as an agent he made many close friends among colleagues and clients.Sumner was a life-long Republican. He served 15 years in local government, five of which as Mayor of Pittsfield. Beginning in 1994 he served six years in the Maine House of Representatives for the 117th 118th and 119th sessions of the Legislature.He was a member and past moderator of the First Universalist Church of Pittsfield.Each summer he maintained a productive vegetable garden earning many blue ribbons at the Clinton Fair. For several years he had the tallest sunflower. Bud enjoyed golfing and bicycling in the summer and cross country skiing in the winter. During his retirement years he volunteered at the local food pantry, joined the American Legion Post #32 and for 11 years was a Somerset County Hospice Volunteer. In the year 2000 he was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Big E in West Springfield, Mass.He is survived by his wife Barbara of Palmyra; children, Nancy Fisk of Avon Park, Fla., Rev. Scott Jones and Linda Jacques of Pittsfield, Marjorie Scott and husband Larry of Athens, Priscilla Jones of Palmyra and Jim Asadoorian, Mark Jones and wife Deborah of Gorham, and Dr. Betsy Wood and husband Richard of Avon Park, Fla.; plus 18 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in 2010 by a daughter Cynthia Hinckley and earlier by two sisters, Barbara Rogers and Doris Miles.The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, 112 Easy Street, Pittsfield, with the Rev. Scott Jones officiating. A gathering will follow and all are welcome.To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.Memorial donations may be a made to the:Fireman's Relief Fund112 Somerset AvenuePittsfield, ME 04967 Published in Central Maine on Sept. 9, 2019

