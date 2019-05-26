Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sueanne Linsley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BINGHAM - Sueanne Linsley, 79, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on May 6, 2019.She is survived by her loving husband, Harold, who she met when she was 14 years old.They were married July 13, 1957, and had lived in Preston, Conn. before retiring in Maine. They raised four daughters and one son. They lost their beloved son, Tod, in 1987. Susanne was known as "the doll lady" to everyone who knew her.Although she made many things, most will remember her for her elves, moose and mountain men. People traveled from everywhere to obtain her one of a kind creations. She was a caring and giving individual.She will be remembered by her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren as "Gigi". To her children and the love of her life, Harold, she will always be "our sunshine". May you rest in peace and until we meet again.We will miss your smile and beautiful soul.







