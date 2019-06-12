Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Wettengel. View Sign Service Information Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah , GA 31406 (912)-352-7200 Send Flowers Obituary

SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. - Sue Wettengel, 88, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip Wettengel.



She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Philip F. Wettengel and Anne Wettengel (Philip and Elizabeth) of Worcester Mass., Anne (Wettengel) and Joe Harris (JP and Caleb) of North Haven Conn., and Steven L. Wettengel and Ellen (Katherine and Ryan) of Medway Mass.



She was born in Tulsa Okla. in 1931, daughter of Vernon and Doris (Ballard) Foster of Belgrade Lakes. Sue graduated from Tulsa Central High School and spent her summers working in Belgrade Lakes. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in education and was also a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Sue and Phil met early in their college days. They were married in Tulsa, Okla. on Dec. 27, 1951. She was a devoted wife and supported Phil in his career as they moved around the country due to his promotions at AT&T.



They retired to The Landings in Savannah, Ga. in 1991 where she met many new friends, played golf and volunteered as a reading mentor in the Savannah Public Schools. Sue and Phil enjoyed traveling together with trips to Sweden, England, Austria, Portugal, Panama Canal and many other destinations. Sue moved to the Marshes on Skidaway Island after the passing of Phil. There she spent time with her friends playing bridge, going to cultural events and meeting them for dinners. She was a long-time active member of the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. She was also an active member of the Skidaway P.E.O. group holding various positions within this organization. Sue enjoyed many summers at her cottages on Great Pond in Belgrade Lakes. Here she would revel in watching the fun activities of her children and grandchildren including water skiing and tubing behind her boat.



The family would like to thank Pricilla Collins and Jackie Lee for their devoted care of Sue.



The memorial service will be Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. in the Giddens Chapel at the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church with a reception to follow in Fellowship Hall.



Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in the family plot in Belgrade Lakes.



