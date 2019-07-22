Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue-Ann Shaw. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Memorial service 11:00 AM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHELSEA - Sue-Ann Shaw, 53, of Chelsea, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home. She was born in Hartland, Maine of Oct. 1, 1965, the daughter of Pearly and Sally (Ireland) Noble.



Sue-Ann graduated from Winthrop High School, she attended Husson College in Bangor, then began working as a CNA, then once her sons were born, she became a stay at home mother, tending to their special needs. She dedicated her life to her kids. She loved her iced coffee.



She will be greatly missed by all. She is predeceased by her parents. Sue-Ann is survived by her husband Thomas Shaw of Chelsea; two sons Thomas and Nathan Noble both of Chelsea; Two brothers Lance Noble of Waterville and Nelson Noble of VA; two sisters Lorna Son of Virginia, and Kimberly Garcia of Charlotte, NC, and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11 am, at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



CHELSEA - Sue-Ann Shaw, 53, of Chelsea, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home. She was born in Hartland, Maine of Oct. 1, 1965, the daughter of Pearly and Sally (Ireland) Noble.Sue-Ann graduated from Winthrop High School, she attended Husson College in Bangor, then began working as a CNA, then once her sons were born, she became a stay at home mother, tending to their special needs. She dedicated her life to her kids. She loved her iced coffee.She will be greatly missed by all. She is predeceased by her parents. Sue-Ann is survived by her husband Thomas Shaw of Chelsea; two sons Thomas and Nathan Noble both of Chelsea; Two brothers Lance Noble of Waterville and Nelson Noble of VA; two sisters Lorna Son of Virginia, and Kimberly Garcia of Charlotte, NC, and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11 am, at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, GardinerArrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. Published in Central Maine from July 22 to July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close