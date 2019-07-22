CHELSEA - Sue-Ann Shaw, 53, of Chelsea, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home. She was born in Hartland, Maine of Oct. 1, 1965, the daughter of Pearly and Sally (Ireland) Noble.
Sue-Ann graduated from Winthrop High School, she attended Husson College in Bangor, then began working as a CNA, then once her sons were born, she became a stay at home mother, tending to their special needs. She dedicated her life to her kids. She loved her iced coffee.
She will be greatly missed by all. She is predeceased by her parents. Sue-Ann is survived by her husband Thomas Shaw of Chelsea; two sons Thomas and Nathan Noble both of Chelsea; Two brothers Lance Noble of Waterville and Nelson Noble of VA; two sisters Lorna Son of Virginia, and Kimberly Garcia of Charlotte, NC, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11 am, at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner
Published in Central Maine from July 22 to July 23, 2019