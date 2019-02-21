BELFAST - Stuart E. Brackett, 91, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2019. He was born on Aug. 26, 1927, to Stuart and Hazel (Dean) Brackett in Belfast.
Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. In 1952, he married Betty Jones and they subsequently relocated to an old family home in Springfield. Here, Stuart was best known for his years as a dedicated bus driver and custodian at the elementary school, and later, at Lee Academy. His most treasured leisure time was spent at his camp, which he and Betty built on Dobsis Lake.
Stuart is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty (Jones) Brackett of Bangor; daughter, Lynn Irish and her husband, Randy; son, Richard Brackett and his wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Justin Irish, Jillian Rourke, Galen Brackett, and Amanda Brackett; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Merrithew, and brothers, George Brackett and Fred Brackett.
Per his wishes, there will be no service. His family wishes to thank Dr. Tenney and the exceptional staff at Harbor Hill Center. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ripostafh.com
