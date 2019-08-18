Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Memorial service 2:30 PM Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHELSEA - Steven R. Dunn, 64, of Chelsea, died Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 at his home.



He was born in Augusta on Aug. 21, 1954 the son of Richard and Jane (Anderson) Dunn.



Steve graduated from Gardiner High school in 1972, then went to college at the University of Maine and graduated with honors in 1976 with a Bachelor's degree in history.



Steve's career embodied the selfless and giving person he was. He began his career helping to protect local consumers as an investigator with Consumer Fraud Division of the Attorney General's Office. He then transitioned to helping members of the community as a consumer advocate with the Public Utilities Commission. Steve ended his 30-year career with the State of Maine by helping members of the community who were in danger of losing their homes working at the Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection. In his retirement, Steve found fulfillment by continuing to help others as a volunteer at Maine General Hospital where he would organize art displays with proceeds benefiting the hospital and as a volunteer with the Maine State Employees Union helping to advocate for the best interests of Maine State employees.



Steve's selflessness and giving extended into his personal life where his passions were his family and photography. As his sons were growing up, Steve was active in the Boy Scouts of America as a scout leader. As an Eagle Scout himself he was a wonderful role-model for the local boy scouts of Troop 603. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling to visit his family, always bringing thoughtful gifts and capturing the visits with beautiful photographs. Steve and his wife, Sandra were active in the local artistic community and founded Dunn Studios where they display their photographs and paintings in local art galleries. Steve's photography focused on capturing the beauty of nature and sharing it with the world, winning many awards throughout his career. He and Sandra would make annual trips to Monhegan Island, his favorite place, where they would stay for weeks at a time emerging themselves into Island life and the local Artist's community. Steve was a founding member of the Capitol Area Camera Club and the Maine Photography Show.



Steve is survived by his wife, Sandra (Leinonen) Dunn; his sons, Ryan Dunn and his wife, Lauren, of Charlottesville, Va. and Shane Dunn and his wife, Samantha, of Scarborough; his sister, Susan Wynn and her husband, Jeffrey, of Waynesboro, Va,; and his grandchildren, Connor, Camden and Cecelia Dunn.



A memorial service will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta 2:30 p.m. on Monday Aug. 19, 2019.



Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers,



to make a donation in Steve's honor,



please go to the



Monhegan Associates



monheganassociates.org



where proceeds go to help maintain and preserve the natural beauty of the Monhegan Island.







CHELSEA - Steven R. Dunn, 64, of Chelsea, died Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 at his home.He was born in Augusta on Aug. 21, 1954 the son of Richard and Jane (Anderson) Dunn.Steve graduated from Gardiner High school in 1972, then went to college at the University of Maine and graduated with honors in 1976 with a Bachelor's degree in history.Steve's career embodied the selfless and giving person he was. He began his career helping to protect local consumers as an investigator with Consumer Fraud Division of the Attorney General's Office. He then transitioned to helping members of the community as a consumer advocate with the Public Utilities Commission. Steve ended his 30-year career with the State of Maine by helping members of the community who were in danger of losing their homes working at the Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection. In his retirement, Steve found fulfillment by continuing to help others as a volunteer at Maine General Hospital where he would organize art displays with proceeds benefiting the hospital and as a volunteer with the Maine State Employees Union helping to advocate for the best interests of Maine State employees.Steve's selflessness and giving extended into his personal life where his passions were his family and photography. As his sons were growing up, Steve was active in the Boy Scouts of America as a scout leader. As an Eagle Scout himself he was a wonderful role-model for the local boy scouts of Troop 603. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling to visit his family, always bringing thoughtful gifts and capturing the visits with beautiful photographs. Steve and his wife, Sandra were active in the local artistic community and founded Dunn Studios where they display their photographs and paintings in local art galleries. Steve's photography focused on capturing the beauty of nature and sharing it with the world, winning many awards throughout his career. He and Sandra would make annual trips to Monhegan Island, his favorite place, where they would stay for weeks at a time emerging themselves into Island life and the local Artist's community. Steve was a founding member of the Capitol Area Camera Club and the Maine Photography Show.Steve is survived by his wife, Sandra (Leinonen) Dunn; his sons, Ryan Dunn and his wife, Lauren, of Charlottesville, Va. and Shane Dunn and his wife, Samantha, of Scarborough; his sister, Susan Wynn and her husband, Jeffrey, of Waynesboro, Va,; and his grandchildren, Connor, Camden and Cecelia Dunn.A memorial service will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta 2:30 p.m. on Monday Aug. 19, 2019.Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers,to make a donation in Steve's honor,please go to theMonhegan Associateswhere proceeds go to help maintain and preserve the natural beauty of the Monhegan Island. Published in Central Maine on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close