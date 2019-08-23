Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Alden Graf. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Memorial service 2:00 PM East Benton Christian Church 500 East Benton Rd Benton , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Steve Alden Graf, 43, passed away at his home in Waterville on Aug. 13, 2019.



He was born in Waterville on Dec. 14, 1975, to his mother Carlene Cram Cummings and father Meredith Spooner Jr.



Over the years of work, Steve was employed for removing asbestos, painting, and was a general handyman. Steve belonged the East Benton Christian Church and was very passionate about his faith. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, playing video games, camping, fishing, and playing pool. He was also known to be a huge fan of the Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots.



Steve is predeceased by his mother Carlene Cram Cummings; sister Diane Tuttle; paternal grandparents, Kay and Meredith Spooner Sr., maternal grandparents, Carl Cummings and Bernice Magnesson; and the love of his life, Ann Graf.



Steve is survived by his father Meredith Spooner Jr; his son Devon Graf; daughters Harley and Savanna Quirion; grandson Sawyer Quirion; sister Michelle and her husband Loren Fitch, brother John Spooner; nieces, Kathy and Kara Fitch, nephews, Kyle Spooner and Dustin Norton; and many other friends and family.



The family would like to say a special thank you to Nicole and Seth Gammon, and Pastor Dan McKeen and his wife Diana for their continuous support for Steve after his wife's passing, and the family after Steve's passing.



There will be a memorial service held for Steve at the East Benton Christian Church, 500 East Benton Rd., Benton on Saturday, August 31 at 2 p.m.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.







