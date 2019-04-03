NORRIDGEWOCK - Stephen M. Bishop, 71, of Norridgewock, died Tuesday, April 1, 2019, at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, after a brief illness.
Steve was the son of Gilbert and Faustina (Lewis) Bishop, who predeceased him.
He attended the University of Maine at Orono and upon graduation, began a full career at Westinghouse Corporation and ABB. Steve retired early to care for his parents, taking over the family home in Norridgewock and restoring it as a family retreat.
Steve is survived by his husband, Armand "Jay" Daniel Jr.; along with his brother, Wayne "Aggie" of Madison, his sisters, Jan of Manchester, Kathleen of Greenville, and Maureen (B.L.) of Buxton, along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Bruce and David.
There will be no calling hours or services.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
If you wish to honor Steve's memory, the family asks that you do an act of kindness for a friend or stranger.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 3, 2019