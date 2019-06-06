FAIRFIELD - Stephen Louis Verzoni, 65, of Fairfield, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Stephen was born in Waterville on March 19, 1954, to Angelo and Estelle Verzoni.
He graduated from Waterville High School in 1972, where he excelled in football and track and field. He majored in business at the University of Maine, Augusta, and worked as a territory manager for Altria for 32 years. Stephen was one of the pioneering coaches of the Windham Youth Football Program. He enjoyed attending his stepsons' and nephews' various sporting events, and he was an avid New York Giants football fan. He loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and his beloved dog Sadie.
He was predeceased by his father, Angelo Joseph Verzoni; and his stepfather, Louis Barnes.
He is survived by his mother, Estelle Verzoni Barnes; his brothers, Angelo Verzoni and wife Lisa, Richard Verzoni, and Peter Verzoni; and nephews, Richard, Ian, Angelo, and Anthony Verzoni. He is also survived by his former wife, Anne Verzoni; stepsons, Kevin Flaherty, Andrew Flaherty and wife Darcy; and grandchildren, Coleman, Carleigh, and Lucas Flaherty.
Visiting hours for Stephen will be Friday, June 7, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main Street, Fairfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. A reception will follow the service at Governor's Banquet Center, 376 Main Street, Waterville.
