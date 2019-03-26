Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PALERMO - Stephen L. Haskell, 85, of Palermo passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Oak Grove Center in Waterville.



He was born in Palermo on April 3, 1933, the son of the late Wellman and Lucy (Fuller) Haskell. Stephen attended Palermo schools and Erskine Academy.



He was a woodcutter, farmer, and an avid draft horse puller. He participated in professional draft horse pulling competitions in New England and Canada for 50 years, winning many blue ribbons and trophies. He enjoyed spending time with his nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson. In recent years he also enjoyed spending winters in Florida.



He was predeceased by his parents, Wellman and Lucy Haskell; his spouse, Donna Jones Haskell, his siblings, Clayton Haskell, Jack Haskell, Joe Haskell, Bill Haskell, Pearl Hamilton, and Peggy Jones.



Stephen is survived by his companion, Donna Doolan; his children, Susan Cote and her husband, Paul of Waterville, Steve Haskell and his wife, Mary of Palermo, and Shirley Irish of Winslow; and his sister, Rosalie Rood of Albion.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 1 p.m. at Greeley Corner Cemetery in Palermo. Family and friends are invited to gather following the service at Steve and Mary's at 515 Jones Rd., Palermo.



