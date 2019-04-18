CORINNA – Stanley Nathaniel Crosby Hughes, Jr., 75, died April 14, 2019, at his residence with Pauline and Jennifer by his side. He was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Bristol, Conn., a son of Stanley and Nola (McFarlin) Hughes, Sr. He graduated from Winterport High School, and went immediately into the U. S. Navy, having served on the U. S. S. Conyngham during the Cuban missile crisis. He was employed at True Textiles in Guilford and was a member of Central Maine Trailblazers, but most of all, enjoyed time with his family.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pauline (Merrill) Hughes of Corinna; a son, Scott and wife Mindy Hughes of Fairfield, two daughters, Kristen Hughes of Phippsburg and Jennifer Wyman of Corinna; a brother, Tommy and wife Nora Hughes of Phoenix, Ariz., sisters, Priscilla Ray of Carmel and Mildred Wescott of Winterport; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, one of whom was raised by Stan and Polly, Jean-Marie Hughes of Corinna.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Corinna. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com
Memorial donations may be made to support gallbladder cancer research at the:
1 Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300 Topsham, ME 04086
Crosby & Neal Funeral Chapel, Corinna - Corinna
68 Exeter Road
Corinna, ME 04928
207-278-2262
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 18, 2019