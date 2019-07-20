Stanley G. Wyman (1928 - 2019)
Obituary
ASHLAND, Mass. - Stanley G. Wyman, 91, of Ashland, Mass. died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Stan was born in Detroit, Maine, March 3, 1928, to Franklin and Mildred (Pierce) Wyman.

He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Almonte, with whom he shared 62 years of love and devotion.

Stan leaves his brother, Barry Wyman and wife, June of Carmel; sons, Jack Wyman of Milford, Mass. and Jay Wyman and wife, Cheryl of Holliston, Mass., and daughters, Jan Porter and husband, Paul of Upton, Mass. and Jill Ackerman and husband, Owen of Ashland, Mass.; grandchildren, Courtney Canto and husband, Carlos of Holliston, Mass.; Chris Wyman and wife, Jackie of Milford, Mass.; and Kali Ackerman and Cara Ackerman of Ashland, Mass.; and great-grandchildren, Liliana Canto, Nathan Canto and Dylan Wyman.

Stan also leaves over 40 nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Virginia Almonte of Southborough, Mass., brother-in-law, Perino Almonte of Pittsfield; and his very dear friend, Alvine Thibodeau of Ashland, Mass.

Stan was predeceased by his parents; his wife; three children, Jean, Jane and Joel; and five sisters, Barbara Kitchin, Elaine Fortin, Betty Hussey, Gloria Peters Taylor and Janice Coston.

Calling hours are at Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland, on Sunday July 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday July 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthews Church, 26 Highland St., Southborough, Mass.

The family would like to thank Angel, Hilda, and Megan from Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff at The Carlyle House. www.mataresefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers for those wishing to make donations please consider

Maine Central Institute

295 Main St.

Pittsfield, ME 04967 or

St Francis of Assisi Building Fund

P.O. Box 612

Belchertown, MA 01007

Published in Central Maine on July 20, 2019
