Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Committal 1:00 PM Forest Hill Cemetery

MADISON - Stanley Edward Walker, 81, of Madison, passed quietly Tuesday, August 27, 2019 with family by his side. He was the son of Ethel and Russell Walker, born August 7, 1938.



He worked at many different occupations in his lifetime, logger, flagger, gravel truck driver, mill worker and lastly for 3 Rivers Disposal in Anson. He was a veteran of the U.S.



He is predeceased by his parents; a brother Norman Walker of Madison, a sister, Norma Walker, two stepsons, Donald and Shaun Corson; and his mother-in-law, Annette Corson.



He is survived by his wife of 14 years and relationship of 41 years, Sandra Corson-Walker; three children and their spouses, Clint Walker and wife, Robin of Waterville, Tammy Pinkham and husband, Kevin of Winslow, Barbara Poissionnier of Madison; a sister, Arlene Thomas of Dover, N.H., sisters-in-law, Lisa Walker of Georgia, Pam Young of Madison, Janice Burdick of Skowhegan, Dawn Pushard of Clinton; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Dorin Pinkham and wife, Karen, Ryan Pinkham and wife, Sarah, Amanda Morgan and husband, Andrew, Dennis Walker, Margo Hardy and husband, Eric, Anna Champagne and husband, Jessie, Kyra and Hunter Corson. He had 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



At Stanley's request there will be no visiting hours or formal service, only committal service with family and friends at Forest Hill Cemetery, Saturday, September 7, at 1 p.m.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the People Who Care Food Cupboard in Madison, because they were there when we needed them.







