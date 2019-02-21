Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley A. Rollins. View Sign

FARMINGTON - Stanley A. Rollins, 89, of Chesterville passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Nursing in Farmington, surrounded by his loving family.Stanley was born on Feb. 23, 1929, in Madison, the son of Andrew and Marion (Perkins) Rollins. He was educated in the local schools.He was the owner and operator of Stanley Rollins and Son. Previously, he worked at Quimby Veneer Mill in Bingham as well as Depositors Trust Company.He was predeceased by his first wife, Vesta Rollins; his brother, Arlington Rollins; his sister, Lillian Judd; stepdaughter, Judean Godin and two grandsons, Wayne Courtney and Jeff Godin; and one great-granddaughter, Aleasha Godin.Stanley is survived by his wife, Susie Rollins, they were married 25 years. He is also survived by his son, Arnold and his wife, Judy; and his granddaughters, Shannon Allen and her husband, Chris, and Stacy Arno and her husband, Jody.He's also survived by his stepchildren, Mike Courtney and his wife, Roberta, Herbert Courtney, Pamela Courtney, Mary Morgan and her husband, Scott, Vicky Hinkley, Polly Given and her husband, Greg, and Becky Richards and her husband, Paul. His sisters, Mavis Doughten and Barbara Hartwell and her husband, Howard; his sister-in-law, Iona Rollins; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.Stanley's family would like to thank the staff of Edgewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Home as well as the staff at Beacon Hospice for their kindness and wonderful care.The graveside service will be held in the spring in Mount Rest Cemetery, Athens, Maine. Time and date to be announced.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







