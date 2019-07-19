Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacy Anne Wills. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Farmington, Maine, April 11, 1975, to Steven and Paula Wills (Peters) of New Portland, Maine, who later divorced. Stacy grew up in New Portland with her dad and mom, Steven and Lisa Wills, along with her bothers and sister, Loretta Kenstad Snow, now deceased, Kevin Wills, Peter Kenstad Jr. and Benjamin Wills. She attended Carrabec High School in North Anson. Stacy had a child, Kasandra Hargreaves, with her former husband, Chad Hargreaves. Kasandra now lives in Telluride, Colo.



Stacy enjoyed people very much with an open heart. Was always willing to help, her door was open with a tender, serving heart. She enjoyed her pets and other animals she had a green thumb and had beautiful house plants and she had a passion for gardening. She loved cooking and enjoyed her culinary skills to light up the faces where she volunteered her services helping other disabled people.



Stacy is also survived by other bothers by her biological mother Paula: TJ Hinkley of Orland, Jesse Hinkley of New Portland, and Dale Sweet of Orland.



A memorial service will be held on Monday July 22, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road (Route 133) Jay, Maien, with Pastor Timothy Howard officiating. Interment will be at a later date. A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at







CANTON - Stacy Anne Wills passed away unexpectedly at her home in Canton, Maine, on July 16 2019.She was born in Farmington, Maine, April 11, 1975, to Steven and Paula Wills (Peters) of New Portland, Maine, who later divorced. Stacy grew up in New Portland with her dad and mom, Steven and Lisa Wills, along with her bothers and sister, Loretta Kenstad Snow, now deceased, Kevin Wills, Peter Kenstad Jr. and Benjamin Wills. She attended Carrabec High School in North Anson. Stacy had a child, Kasandra Hargreaves, with her former husband, Chad Hargreaves. Kasandra now lives in Telluride, Colo.Stacy enjoyed people very much with an open heart. Was always willing to help, her door was open with a tender, serving heart. She enjoyed her pets and other animals she had a green thumb and had beautiful house plants and she had a passion for gardening. She loved cooking and enjoyed her culinary skills to light up the faces where she volunteered her services helping other disabled people.Stacy is also survived by other bothers by her biological mother Paula: TJ Hinkley of Orland, Jesse Hinkley of New Portland, and Dale Sweet of Orland.A memorial service will be held on Monday July 22, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road (Route 133) Jay, Maien, with Pastor Timothy Howard officiating. Interment will be at a later date. A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com Published in Central Maine on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close